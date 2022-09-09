Overview of Dr. Claudia Costa, MD

Dr. Claudia Costa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Joseph, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Pontificia Universidade Catolica Do Rio Grande Do Sul, Faculdade De Medicina and is affiliated with Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph.



Dr. Costa works at Mosaic Life Care at St. Joseph - Women's Health Plaza 2 in Saint Joseph, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.