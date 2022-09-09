Dr. Claudia Costa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Costa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claudia Costa, MD
Overview of Dr. Claudia Costa, MD
Dr. Claudia Costa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Joseph, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Pontificia Universidade Catolica Do Rio Grande Do Sul, Faculdade De Medicina and is affiliated with Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph.
Dr. Costa works at
Dr. Costa's Office Locations
-
1
Mosaic Life Care at St. Joseph - Women's Health Plaza 2901 Heartland Rd Ste 2800, Saint Joseph, MO 64506 Directions (816) 271-1005Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Costa?
I have doctored with Dr. Costa since 2018. She has a great bedside manner, is caring,compassionate,and listens with concern, and addresses my concerns in a timely manner. I have and would highly recommend her to others.
About Dr. Claudia Costa, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1902839855
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
- Pontificia Universidade Catolica Do Rio Grande Do Sul, Faculdade De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Costa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Costa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Costa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Costa works at
Dr. Costa has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Costa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Costa speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Costa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Costa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Costa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Costa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.