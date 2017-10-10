Dr. Claudia Cuervo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cuervo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claudia Cuervo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Claudia Cuervo, MD
Dr. Claudia Cuervo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They completed their residency with VCU-MCV
Dr. Cuervo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cuervo's Office Locations
-
1
Ochsner Medical Complex-the Grove Lab10310 The Grove Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70836 Directions (225) 761-5200Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
C. Scott Eckholdt Ph.d. Ltd. A Professional Psychology Corp.800 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 233-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cuervo?
Very professional yet easy to talk to. The first psychiatrist to actually listen to me and take my concerns into account.
About Dr. Claudia Cuervo, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1184988958
Education & Certifications
- VCU-MCV
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cuervo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cuervo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cuervo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cuervo works at
Dr. Cuervo has seen patients for Anxiety, Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cuervo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cuervo speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cuervo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cuervo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cuervo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cuervo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.