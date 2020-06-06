Dr. Claudia Digiaimo-Nunez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Digiaimo-Nunez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claudia Digiaimo-Nunez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine.
Cary Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Inc.212 Towne Village Dr, Cary, NC 27513 Directions (919) 377-1042
Carolina Partners of Cary790 SE Cary Pkwy Ste 201, Cary, NC 27511 Directions (919) 443-4100
Dr. Claudia Nunez and her practice have been instrumental in supporting me manage symptoms of bipolar and other mental illness. I am very grateful for her clinical expertise coupled with her sincere desire to support me as a patient and human being.
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University
Dr. Digiaimo-Nunez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Digiaimo-Nunez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Digiaimo-Nunez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Digiaimo-Nunez has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Digiaimo-Nunez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Digiaimo-Nunez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Digiaimo-Nunez.
