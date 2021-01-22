Dr. Dima has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Claudia Dima, MD
Overview of Dr. Claudia Dima, MD
Dr. Claudia Dima, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Yuma, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Yuma Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Dima works at
Dr. Dima's Office Locations
Yuma Rehabilitation Hospital A Partnership of Encompass Health and Yrmc2400 S Avenue A, Yuma, AZ 85364 Directions (928) 344-9000
Cardiovascular Center Of Yuma1025 W 24th St Ste 27, Yuma, AZ 85364 Directions (928) 344-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Yuma Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Claudia Dima, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Romanian
- 1407940307
Education & Certifications
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dima accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dima has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dima works at
Dr. Dima has seen patients for Hypertension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dima on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dima speaks Romanian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Dima. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dima.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dima, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dima appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.