Dr. Claudia Eppele, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Claudia Eppele, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Claudia Eppele, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from School Of Medicine Univ. Autonoma De Slp.
Dr. Eppele works at
Locations
Prohealth Partners2900 Bristol St Ste B205, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 Directions (866) 592-2199
Los Alamitos5122 Katella Ave Ste 308, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (888) 885-9555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor has taken two sisters and essentially made them normal people again. She is wonderful and I would trust her with the rest of my sisters .
About Dr. Claudia Eppele, MD
- Family Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285892109
Education & Certifications
- National Medical Center Xxi Century Mexico, City|University Of California Davis (Ucd) Stanislaus Family Medicine Residency Program
- School Of Medicine Univ. Autonoma De Slp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eppele has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eppele accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eppele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Eppele works at
Dr. Eppele speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Eppele. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eppele.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eppele, there are benefits to both methods.