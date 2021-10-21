Overview

Dr. Claudia Garcia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wellesley, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Javeriana Facultad de Medicina|Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.



Dr. Garcia works at Newton-Wellesley Primary Care - Wellesley Hills in Wellesley, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.