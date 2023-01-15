See All Dermatologists in Pooler, GA
Dr. Claudia Gaughf, MD

Dermatology
4.2 (307)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Claudia Gaughf, MD is a Dermatologist in Pooler, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital.

Dr. Gaughf works at Gaughf Dermatology in Pooler, GA with other offices in Richmond Hill, GA and Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gaughf Dermatology
    1000 Towne Center Blvd Ste 900B, Pooler, GA 31322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 354-7124
    Gaughf Dermatology
    9976 Ford Ave, Richmond Hill, GA 31324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 354-7124
    Gaughf Dermatology
    639a Stephenson Ave, Savannah, GA 31405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 354-7124
    Chatham Skin & Cancer Center PC
    639 Stephenson Ave, Savannah, GA 31405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 354-7124

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Candler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Contact Dermatitis
Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Contact Dermatitis

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wisconsin
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 307 ratings
    Patient Ratings (307)
    5 Star
    (223)
    4 Star
    (19)
    3 Star
    (12)
    2 Star
    (7)
    1 Star
    (46)
    Jan 15, 2023
    My first-time visit with Dr. Gaughf was a friendly yet professional visit. I was seen on time and my annual body check was handled efficiently. I have already booked my next appointment for a year from today.
    Diane Polevoy — Jan 15, 2023
    About Dr. Claudia Gaughf, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1669567590
    Education & Certifications

    • Med Center Of Central Ga|Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli
    • Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Claudia Gaughf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaughf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gaughf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gaughf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gaughf has seen patients for Acne, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaughf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    307 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaughf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaughf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaughf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaughf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

