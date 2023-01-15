Dr. Claudia Gaughf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaughf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claudia Gaughf, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Claudia Gaughf, MD is a Dermatologist in Pooler, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital.
1
Gaughf Dermatology1000 Towne Center Blvd Ste 900B, Pooler, GA 31322 Directions (912) 354-7124
2
Gaughf Dermatology9976 Ford Ave, Richmond Hill, GA 31324 Directions (912) 354-7124Thursday9:00am - 12:00pm
3
Gaughf Dermatology639a Stephenson Ave, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 354-7124
4
Chatham Skin & Cancer Center PC639 Stephenson Ave, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 354-7124
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My first-time visit with Dr. Gaughf was a friendly yet professional visit. I was seen on time and my annual body check was handled efficiently. I have already booked my next appointment for a year from today.
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Med Center Of Central Ga|Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli
- Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine
