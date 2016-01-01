Dr. Gomez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Claudia Gomez, MD
Overview of Dr. Claudia Gomez, MD
Dr. Claudia Gomez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine.
Dr. Gomez works at
Dr. Gomez's Office Locations
Professional Assn. for Pediatrics1850 Hickory St Ste 102, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 677-2801
Hendrick Regional Laboratory5302 Buffalo Gap Rd Ste 100, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (325) 677-2801
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
About Dr. Claudia Gomez, MD
- Pediatrics
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1316301518
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Dr. Gomez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
