Dr. Claudia Gruss, MD
Overview
Dr. Claudia Gruss, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wilton, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital.
Dr. Gruss works at
Locations
Civic Wilton Pllc249 DANBURY RD, Wilton, CT 06897 Directions (203) 762-3353
Hospital Affiliations
- Norwalk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gruss is a professional first and I appreciate that fact very much. She is competent and I highly recommend her. I trust her expertise and know you too will be in very good hands.
About Dr. Claudia Gruss, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1548207194
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gruss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gruss accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gruss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gruss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gruss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gruss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gruss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.