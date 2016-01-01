Dr. Claudia Hawkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hawkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claudia Hawkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Claudia Hawkins, MD
Dr. Claudia Hawkins, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Southampton U Med Sch and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hawkins works at
Dr. Hawkins' Office Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Infectious Disease Center676 N Saint Clair St Ste, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-8358
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Pekin Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Claudia Hawkins, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1164752754
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Henry Ford Hosp Im
- Southampton U Med Sch
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
