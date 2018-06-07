Dr. Claudia Iordache, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iordache is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claudia Iordache, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Claudia Iordache, MD
Dr. Claudia Iordache, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA.
Dr. Iordache works at
Dr. Iordache's Office Locations
-
1
Queens Consultation Center9520 63rd Rd Ste O, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (347) 813-4143
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iordache?
The best Dr. i ever see, recommending to everybody who need psychiatric help
About Dr. Claudia Iordache, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1922184126
Education & Certifications
- FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iordache has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iordache accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iordache has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iordache works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Iordache. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iordache.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iordache, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iordache appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.