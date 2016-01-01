See All Neurologists in Orange, CA
Dr. Claudia Kawas, MD

Neurology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Claudia Kawas, MD

Dr. Claudia Kawas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.

Dr. Kawas works at UCI Medical Center Orthopedics in Orange, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kawas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Uci Medical Center
    101 The City Dr S, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 456-8978
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCI Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    About Dr. Claudia Kawas, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629158894
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
