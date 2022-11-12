See All Ophthalmologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Claudia Krispel, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (13)
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Claudia Krispel, MD

Dr. Claudia Krispel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of California At Davis / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Krispel works at Meadows Eye Physicians & Surgeons in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Dystrophy, Macular Hole and Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Krispel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Meadows Retina
    7106 Smoke Ranch Rd Ste 120, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 358-0472
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Meadows Retina
    2749 Sunridge Heights Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 358-0472
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Chh- Centennial Hills Hospital Medi
    5295 S Durango Dr Ste 102, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 780-1031
  4. 4
    The Retina Center At Las Vegas
    6839 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 243-5244

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Dystrophy
Macular Hole
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinal Dystrophy
Macular Hole
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Angiography Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroideremia Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus - Diabetes Mellitus - Optic Atrophy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macula Halo Syndrome Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Surgery Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Phosphodiesterase Inhibitor Interactions Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina and Vitreous Surgery Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Uveal Diseases Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Vitreous Abscess Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 12, 2022
    I started seeing Dr. Krispal 3 years ago due to a retinal bleed & I was only in my 30’s, she throughly explained everything each & visit, super patient with any questions & concerns. I’ve honestly never felt more comfortable. One of my favorite doctors to see even though she used to give me shots in my eye ??. Thank you Dr. Krispal for saving my eyesight.
    Amanda S. — Nov 12, 2022
    About Dr. Claudia Krispel, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English, German and Spanish
    • 1922275791
    Education & Certifications

    • Johns Hopkins Hospital, Wilmer Eye Institute
    • University Of California, Davis
    • University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Krispel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krispel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krispel has seen patients for Retinal Dystrophy, Macular Hole and Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krispel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Krispel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krispel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krispel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krispel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

