Dr. Claudia Krispel, MD
Overview of Dr. Claudia Krispel, MD
Dr. Claudia Krispel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of California At Davis / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Meadows Retina7106 Smoke Ranch Rd Ste 120, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 358-0472Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Meadows Retina2749 Sunridge Heights Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 358-0472Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Chh- Centennial Hills Hospital Medi5295 S Durango Dr Ste 102, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 780-1031
The Retina Center At Las Vegas6839 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 243-5244
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
I started seeing Dr. Krispal 3 years ago due to a retinal bleed & I was only in my 30’s, she throughly explained everything each & visit, super patient with any questions & concerns. I’ve honestly never felt more comfortable. One of my favorite doctors to see even though she used to give me shots in my eye ??. Thank you Dr. Krispal for saving my eyesight.
About Dr. Claudia Krispel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- 1922275791
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital, Wilmer Eye Institute
- University Of California, Davis
- University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Ophthalmology
