Dr. Landaeta Medina accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Claudia Landaeta Medina, MD
Overview of Dr. Claudia Landaeta Medina, MD
Dr. Claudia Landaeta Medina, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami Beach, FL.
Dr. Landaeta Medina works at
Dr. Landaeta Medina's Office Locations
Miami Beach4308 Alton Rd Ste 910, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 532-3378Monday8:00am - 8:30pmTuesday8:00am - 8:30pmWednesday8:00am - 8:30pmThursday8:00am - 8:30pmFriday8:00am - 8:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Pediatric Associates - Miami Lakes15507 Nw 67th Ave, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 Directions (305) 821-8611Monday8:00am - 8:30pmTuesday8:00am - 8:30pmWednesday8:00am - 8:30pmThursday8:00am - 8:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Pediatric Associates1610 NE MIAMI GARDENS DR, Miami, FL 33179 Directions (305) 940-6016
Pediatric Associates1567 San Remo Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (786) 446-2006
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Claudia Landaeta Medina, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Dr. Landaeta Medina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Landaeta Medina has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landaeta Medina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landaeta Medina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landaeta Medina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.