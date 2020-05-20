See All Pediatricians in Brookline, MA
Dr. Claudia Lavin, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Claudia Lavin, MD

Dr. Claudia Lavin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.

Dr. Lavin works at EASY CARE PEDIATRICS LLC in Brookline, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lavin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Easy Care Pediatrics
    1371 Beacon St Ste 302, Brookline, MA 02446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 860-3883

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tufts Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Network Health
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 20, 2020
    Dr. Claudia Lavin is amazing! Three aspects that stand out for me. First, she treats us like family. She always takes the time to listen and discuss the full story. Second, whenever we call, whether during the day or evening, we always get to talk directly to Dr. Lavin or Nurse Linda. It's incredible and unique to get our questions answered right away by Dr. Lavin herself, who knows us well, who we trust and respect, and who has saved us from needing to bring our children to the ER multiple times. Third, scheduling appointments is always simple and she has an excellent balance of prescribing medication when needed and encouraging natural methods of healing when possible. We greatly appreciate the care and guidance she provides. Our family has great admiration of and appreciation for Dr. Lavin. She’s truly the best! And both my children always enjoy going to see her!
    Jill Lofchie — May 20, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Claudia Lavin, MD
    About Dr. Claudia Lavin, MD

    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1508955717
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Children'S Hospital Boston
    Residency
    • Children's Hospital Mex City
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Claudia Lavin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lavin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lavin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lavin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lavin works at EASY CARE PEDIATRICS LLC in Brookline, MA. View the full address on Dr. Lavin’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lavin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lavin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lavin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lavin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

