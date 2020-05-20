Dr. Claudia Lavin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lavin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claudia Lavin, MD
Overview of Dr. Claudia Lavin, MD
Dr. Claudia Lavin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.
Dr. Lavin works at
Dr. Lavin's Office Locations
-
1
Easy Care Pediatrics1371 Beacon St Ste 302, Brookline, MA 02446 Directions (617) 860-3883
Hospital Affiliations
- Tufts Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Network Health
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lavin?
Dr. Claudia Lavin is amazing! Three aspects that stand out for me. First, she treats us like family. She always takes the time to listen and discuss the full story. Second, whenever we call, whether during the day or evening, we always get to talk directly to Dr. Lavin or Nurse Linda. It's incredible and unique to get our questions answered right away by Dr. Lavin herself, who knows us well, who we trust and respect, and who has saved us from needing to bring our children to the ER multiple times. Third, scheduling appointments is always simple and she has an excellent balance of prescribing medication when needed and encouraging natural methods of healing when possible. We greatly appreciate the care and guidance she provides. Our family has great admiration of and appreciation for Dr. Lavin. She’s truly the best! And both my children always enjoy going to see her!
About Dr. Claudia Lavin, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508955717
Education & Certifications
- Children'S Hospital Boston
- Children's Hospital Mex City
- Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lavin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lavin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lavin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lavin works at
Dr. Lavin speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lavin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lavin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lavin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lavin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.