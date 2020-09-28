Dr. Metz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Claudia Metz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Claudia Metz, MD
Dr. Claudia Metz, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Metz works at
Dr. Metz's Office Locations
Claudia Metz, MD2026 Murray Hill Rd Ste 105, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 229-9565
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Been with her for 5 years, then stopped for a while only to go back as a grown adult Really appreciate her compassion and intelligence, she has helped me through the most difficult times in my life! Very reliable and caring.
About Dr. Claudia Metz, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1396853420
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Metz accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Metz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Metz works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Metz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Metz.
