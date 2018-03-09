See All Pediatric Surgeons in Palo Alto, CA
Dr. Claudia Mueller, MD

Pediatric Surgery
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Claudia Mueller, MD

Dr. Claudia Mueller, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They graduated from NEW YORK HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Mueller works at Pediatric General Surgery in Palo Alto, CA with other offices in Stanford, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mueller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric General Surgery
    777 Welch Rd Ste J, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 837-0946
  2. 2
    Children's Specialty Clinic
    780 Welch Rd Ste 206, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 723-6439
  3. 3
    Department of Surgery - Pediatric Surgery
    300 Pasteur Dr, Stanford, CA 94305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 837-0997

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Abdominal Pain
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 09, 2018
    My daughter was a preemie (31 weeker) and when she was a few months old and hardly even six pounds, we became aware of her double hernias. She was in agony as it seemed her ovaries and made their way out through the hernias. Horribly stressful situation and Dr. Mueller made us very comfortable and felt assured we were in good hands. Post op, she took her time to explain how the procedure went and even provided some images if we'd like. LOVE this surgeon!
    — Mar 09, 2018
    About Dr. Claudia Mueller, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104083864
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF MONTREAL
    Residency
    • New York University School
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK HOSPITAL
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Surgery
