Dr. Claudia Mueller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Claudia Mueller, MD
Dr. Claudia Mueller, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They graduated from NEW YORK HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Mueller's Office Locations
Pediatric General Surgery777 Welch Rd Ste J, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Directions (650) 837-0946
Children's Specialty Clinic780 Welch Rd Ste 206, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Directions (650) 723-6439
Department of Surgery - Pediatric Surgery300 Pasteur Dr, Stanford, CA 94305 Directions (650) 837-0997
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter was a preemie (31 weeker) and when she was a few months old and hardly even six pounds, we became aware of her double hernias. She was in agony as it seemed her ovaries and made their way out through the hernias. Horribly stressful situation and Dr. Mueller made us very comfortable and felt assured we were in good hands. Post op, she took her time to explain how the procedure went and even provided some images if we'd like. LOVE this surgeon!
About Dr. Claudia Mueller, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- English
- 1104083864
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MONTREAL
- New York University School
- NEW YORK HOSPITAL
- Pediatric Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mueller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mueller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mueller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mueller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mueller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mueller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mueller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.