Overview

Dr. Claudia Nugent, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Champaign, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Osf Heart Of Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Nugent works at Christie Clinic in Champaign, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.