Dr. Claudia Orellana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orellana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claudia Orellana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Claudia Orellana, MD
Dr. Claudia Orellana, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Shreveport, LA.
Dr. Orellana works at
Dr. Orellana's Office Locations
-
1
Claudia Orellana641 OLIVE ST, Shreveport, LA 71104 Directions (318) 584-7137Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Orellana?
Dr. Orellana is an excellent care provider who has her patient’s best interest at hand as the first and foremost importance. Her ability to care for others is a special gift. I recommend her highly!
About Dr. Claudia Orellana, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1417167842
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orellana has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orellana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orellana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orellana works at
Dr. Orellana has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Major Depressive Disorder and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orellana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Orellana speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Orellana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orellana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orellana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orellana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.