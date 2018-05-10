Dr. Padilla has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Claudia Padilla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Claudia Padilla, MD
Dr. Claudia Padilla, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Padilla works at
Dr. Padilla's Office Locations
Baylor At &T Memory Center9101 N Central Expy Ste 230, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 818-5765
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Padilla is patient friendly, knowledgable, takes the time to make sure you fully understand what to expect and the prescribed course of action to be taken. She is supported by a great team of nurses, Tammy and Heather as well as administrator, Roshawda. Craig Innes
About Dr. Claudia Padilla, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA)
- University Of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Ross University School of Medicine
- University of Chicago
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Padilla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Padilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Padilla works at
Dr. Padilla has seen patients for Dementia, Alzheimer's Disease and Cognitive Function Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Padilla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Padilla speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Padilla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padilla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Padilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Padilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.