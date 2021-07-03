Dr. Claudia Patch, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claudia Patch, DMD
Dr. Claudia Patch, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Woodstock, NY.
Woodstock General & Implant Dentistry121 W HURLEY RD, Woodstock, NY 12498 Directions (845) 205-0830
- Delta Dental
1st visit was a pleasure. Two cavities filled an a cleaning with no pain at all! Great doctor and staff. No waiting.
- Dentistry
- English
- 1093944688
Dr. Patch has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patch works at
104 patients have reviewed Dr. Patch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.