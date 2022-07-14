Dr. Claudia Pereira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pereira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claudia Pereira, MD
Overview
Dr. Claudia Pereira, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO DE JANEIRO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CENTER OF HEALTH SCIENCE.
Dr. Pereira works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatrix Medical Group of Florida Inc.3659 S Miami Ave Ste 3002, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 858-3494
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pereira?
I am a mother of three children and have never written a review for a doctor. However, I feel I must write one for Dr. Pereira. My youngest child was fainting, vomiting, and constantly nauseous. After many appointments with specialists over three years, our gastroenterologist referred us to Dr. Pereira, and she diagnosed my daughter with POTS. She completely changed my daughter's life and has now been her doctor for five years. She is extraordinary, not only because she is an expert clinician but because she genuinely cares about her patients. She asks probing questions, listens to your concerns, and explains her diagnosis--looking beyond pure diagnostic and encouraging self-care steps and medical interventions. She makes her patients feel empowered and heard and is a strong advocate, willing to go to bat for them when colleges don't quite understand the disease. She feels more like a trusted advisor and family encourager than a hands-off doctor. I cannot recommend her more highly.
About Dr. Claudia Pereira, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, French
- 1740218361
Education & Certifications
- FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO DE JANEIRO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CENTER OF HEALTH SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pereira accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pereira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pereira works at
Dr. Pereira has seen patients for Atrial Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pereira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pereira speaks French.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Pereira. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pereira.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pereira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pereira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.