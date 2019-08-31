See All Ophthalmologists in Boston, MA
Dr. Claudia Richter, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (10)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Claudia Richter, MD

Dr. Claudia Richter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Richter works at Ocb Optical in Boston, MA with other offices in Waltham, MA, Framingham, MA and Plymouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Ocular Hypertension and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Richter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ocb Optical
    50 Staniford St Ste 600, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 723-2015
  2. 2
    Boston Eye Surgery & Laser Ctr-west
    52 2nd Ave Ste 2500, Waltham, MA 02451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 487-2200
  3. 3
    Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston in Framingham
    61 Lincoln St Ste 212, Framingham, MA 01702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 875-9787
  4. 4
    Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston, Plymouth MA
    146 Industrial Park Rd, Plymouth, MA 02360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 833-6000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma
Ocular Hypertension
Stye
Glaucoma
Ocular Hypertension
Stye

Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Ocular Hypertension
Stye
  View other providers who treat Stye
Astigmatism
Farsightedness
Presbyopia
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
B-Scan Ultrasound
Blepharitis
Cataract
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Diseases
Diplopia
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma Surgery
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Nearsightedness
Pinguecula
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Chorioretinal Scars
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Eye Cancer
Eye Test
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 31, 2019
    She was professional, helpful and did a great job on my cataracts. I highly recommend her.
    Susan Schwalb — Aug 31, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Claudia Richter, MD

    Ophthalmology
    46 years of experience
    English
    • 1821079575
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education: TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Claudia Richter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Richter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Richter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Richter has seen patients for Glaucoma, Ocular Hypertension and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Richter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

