Dr. Claudia Richter, MD
Dr. Claudia Richter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.
Ocb Optical50 Staniford St Ste 600, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 723-2015
Boston Eye Surgery & Laser Ctr-west52 2nd Ave Ste 2500, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (781) 487-2200
Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston in Framingham61 Lincoln St Ste 212, Framingham, MA 01702 Directions (508) 875-9787
Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston, Plymouth MA146 Industrial Park Rd, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 833-6000
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
She was professional, helpful and did a great job on my cataracts. I highly recommend her.
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Richter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richter has seen patients for Glaucoma, Ocular Hypertension and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Richter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.