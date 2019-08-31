Overview of Dr. Claudia Richter, MD

Dr. Claudia Richter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Richter works at Ocb Optical in Boston, MA with other offices in Waltham, MA, Framingham, MA and Plymouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Ocular Hypertension and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.