Overview of Dr. Claudia Rodriguez, MD

Dr. Claudia Rodriguez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from HIGHER COLLEGE OF OUR LADY OF THE ROSARY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HealthPark Medical Center.



Dr. Rodriguez works at LPG Obstetrics/Gynecology - Women & Children's Medical Plaza in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

