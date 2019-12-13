See All Pediatricians in Carmel, IN
Dr. Claudia Somes, MD

Pediatrics
4.1 (13)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Claudia Somes, MD

Dr. Claudia Somes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington.

Dr. Somes works at Guardian Pediatrics in Carmel, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Ascension Health - Indiana
Dr. Somes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Serenity Medical Associates
    11590 N Meridian St Ste 170, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 848-3040

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 13, 2019
    Dr. Somes has been our pediatrician since our children's birth. She always answers all of my questions and addresses concerns. Now that our kids are older, she listens to them also. She knows the science behind medicine and considers all aspects of our children's health. She is direct and practical in her approach. I would recommend her and also her office partners.
    H. Bowers-Deneef — Dec 13, 2019
    About Dr. Claudia Somes, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497855365
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Indiana University / Bloomington
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Claudia Somes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Somes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Somes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Somes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Somes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Somes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Somes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Somes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

