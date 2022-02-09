Overview of Dr. Claudia Tellez, MD

Dr. Claudia Tellez, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Tellez works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Polycythemia Rubra Vera along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.