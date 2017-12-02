Overview of Dr. Claudia Van Dijk, MD

Dr. Claudia Van Dijk, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Westminster, CO. They completed their fellowship with University Of California|University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center



Dr. Van Dijk works at Western Nephrology in Westminster, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.