Overview of Dr. Claudia Vergara, MD

Dr. Claudia Vergara, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Palos Community Hospital and Thorek Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Vergara works at Greater Chicago Specialty Physicians in Schaumburg, IL with other offices in Orland Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Limb Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.