Dr. Claudia Vogel, MD
Dr. Claudia Vogel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Del Norte, Division De Ciencias De La Salud.
Claudia K Vogel MD Ltd10561 Jeffreys St Ste 211, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 990-4530
I'm not good at computers and thought I marked that I believed everything was great and nothing should be improved when I did the opposite. Sorry for that. Here's the deal... she is the MOST caring doctor I have ever known. Her intuition astounds me. Her staff is great and, while extremely professional, lots of fun. I am so grateful she has been my doctor for approximately ten years now. By demonstrating to me why I should change my habits, how they were affecting my health, she literally changed my life.
About Dr. Claudia Vogel, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Universidad Del Norte, Division De Ciencias De La Salud
Dr. Vogel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vogel accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vogel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vogel has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vogel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Vogel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vogel.
