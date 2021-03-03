Overview

Dr. Claudia Vogel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Del Norte, Division De Ciencias De La Salud.



Dr. Vogel works at Comprehensiv Intvtnl Pn Mngmnt in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.