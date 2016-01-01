Overview of Dr. Claudia Wang, MD

Dr. Claudia Wang, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Wang works at UCLA Health Westwood Pediatrics in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.