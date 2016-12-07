Dr. Claudie Sheahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claudie Sheahan, MD
Overview of Dr. Claudie Sheahan, MD
Dr. Claudie Sheahan, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with West Jefferson Medical Center.
Dr. Sheahan works at
Dr. Sheahan's Office Locations
Children's Hospital200 Henry Clay Ave, New Orleans, LA 70118 Directions (504) 896-2838Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
- 2 1542 Tulane Ave # 734, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 568-4750
Lsu Healthcare Network4500 10th St Ste B, Marrero, LA 70072 Directions (504) 412-1960
Hospital Affiliations
- West Jefferson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Sheahan she is courteous and professional. She is my mothers surgeon. Always attentive never rushing. She cares about the family as well as the patient. I Applaud her!
About Dr. Claudie Sheahan, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1285645705
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheahan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheahan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheahan has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheahan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheahan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheahan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.