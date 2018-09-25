Overview

Dr. Claudio Bondulich, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Del Salvador and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory University Hospital.



Dr. Bondulich works at Emory at Decatur Primary Care in Decatur, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.