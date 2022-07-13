Dr. Bonometti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Claudio Bonometti, MD
Overview
Dr. Claudio Bonometti, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Henderson Hospital, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and University Medical Center.
Locations
Nevada Heart & Vascular Center401 N Buffalo Dr Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Directions (702) 240-6482
Hospital Affiliations
- Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Henderson Hospital
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Personal phone call from the Doctor On a weekend to explain why I could not wait for the heart procedure. Concern about a blood clot that could ruin my life as I know it. Getting the proper paperwork done with the insurance and Hospital ASAP. Also a very nice Doctor. I could not ask for anymore from a Doctor.
About Dr. Claudio Bonometti, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1053326728
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- Baylor University Medical Center
- New York Medical College
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bonometti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bonometti has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bonometti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bonometti speaks Italian and Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonometti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonometti.
