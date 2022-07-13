See All Cardiologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Claudio Bonometti, MD

Cardiology
3.9 (41)
26 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Claudio Bonometti, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Henderson Hospital, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and University Medical Center.

Dr. Bonometti works at Nevada Heart & Vascular Center in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nevada Heart & Vascular Center
    401 N Buffalo Dr Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 240-6482

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
  • Henderson Hospital
  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
  • University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Testing Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Imaging Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Implantable Loop Recorder Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Studies Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Hallucinations Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Claudio Bonometti, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053326728
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cedars Sinai Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bonometti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bonometti works at Nevada Heart & Vascular Center in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Bonometti’s profile.

    Dr. Bonometti has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bonometti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonometti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonometti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonometti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonometti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.