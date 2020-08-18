Overview of Dr. Claudio Deperalta, MD

Dr. Claudio Deperalta, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Alliance, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWEST SHOALS COMMUNITY COLLEGE-PHIL CAMPBELL and is affiliated with Aultman Alliance Community Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Deperalta works at Cleveland Clinic in Alliance, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.