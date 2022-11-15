Dr. Claudio Ferreira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferreira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claudio Ferreira, MD
Overview of Dr. Claudio Ferreira, MD
Dr. Claudio Ferreira, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC.
Dr. Ferreira works at
Dr. Ferreira's Office Locations
Eye Centers Of Florida4101 Evans Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Directions (239) 939-3456Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Eye Centers of Florida PA1940 Tamiami Trl Ste 103, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 Directions (941) 743-3125
Eye Centers of Florida PA877 111th Ave N Ste 2, Naples, FL 34108 Directions (239) 591-2949Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Eye Centers of Florida PA820 W Sugarland Hwy, Clewiston, FL 33440 Directions (239) 939-3456
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Pleasant, friendly and knowledgeable. Saw me right away in an emergency (lost vision in one eye while walking down street). He performed surgery and I have eyesight in that eye still.
About Dr. Claudio Ferreira, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
Education & Certifications
- University of Virgina|Vitreoretinal Foundation
- King Drew/UCLA Med Center
- King/ Drew Med Center
- MAYO CLINIC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferreira has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferreira accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferreira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferreira has seen patients for Vitreoretinal Surgery, Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) and Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferreira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ferreira speaks Portuguese.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferreira. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferreira.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferreira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferreira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.