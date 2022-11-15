Overview of Dr. Claudio Ferreira, MD

Dr. Claudio Ferreira, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC.



Dr. Ferreira works at Eye Centers of Florida Fort Myers, Florida in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Port Charlotte, FL, Naples, FL and Clewiston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreoretinal Surgery, Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) and Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.