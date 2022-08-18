Overview of Dr. Claudio Martincic, MD

Dr. Claudio Martincic, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Martincic works at New York Health in Port Jefferson Station, NY with other offices in Stony Brook, NY and Medford, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Acidosis and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.