Dr. Claudio Perez-Ledezma, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Claudio Perez-Ledezma, MD
Overview
Dr. Claudio Perez-Ledezma, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They completed their residency with Memorial Medical Center
Dr. Perez-Ledezma works at
Locations
-
1
New Mexico Kidney Care271 Paseo de Dia Ste 200, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 522-5858
-
2
Claudio Perez-Ledezma755 S Telshor Blvd # S101, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 521-1575Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Memorial Medical Center
- Mimbres Memorial Hospital
- Mountain View Regional Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Perez-Ledezma?
Dr. Perez-Ledezma goes beyond the normal office visit. When any treatment is suggested from other doctor’s Dr Perez-Ledezma is on speed dial and he knows his patients well to say yes or no to that treatment. His bed side manner is very professional and he takes the time he needs to make sure his patients understand and comfortable with their visit. His office personnel is also very friendly and professional. Dr Perez-Ledezma is very thorough in his care and keeps his promises. Thank you for caring for my Mama, Crystal.
About Dr. Claudio Perez-Ledezma, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1619146966
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Medical Center
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perez-Ledezma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perez-Ledezma accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez-Ledezma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perez-Ledezma works at
Dr. Perez-Ledezma speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez-Ledezma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez-Ledezma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez-Ledezma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez-Ledezma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.