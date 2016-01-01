Dr. Claudio Rivera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claudio Rivera, MD
Overview
Dr. Claudio Rivera, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mission Hills, CA.
Dr. Rivera works at
Locations
Healthcare Partners Affiliates Medical Group11600 Indian Hills Rd Ste 200, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 838-4500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Claudio Rivera, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1144594045
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Rivera accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivera speaks Spanish.
Dr. Rivera has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera.
