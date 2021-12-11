Dr. Claudius Jarrett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jarrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claudius Jarrett, MD
Overview of Dr. Claudius Jarrett, MD
Dr. Claudius Jarrett, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Jarrett's Office Locations
Wilmington Health Cardiology1202 Medical Center Dr Fl 1, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 341-3383
Emory University Orthopaedics and Spine Center59 Executive Park South NE # 2000, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 778-3350
Wilmington Health in Jacksonville1000 Brabham Ave, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Directions (910) 796-7531Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
There is nothing to criticize but everything to appreciate about Dr. Claude Jarrett and his team, including his nurses Lindsay and Charlotte. They were unfailingly patient, pleasant, highly knowledgeable and always professional in the face of my concerns and questions, both before and after my surgeries. I completely and unhesitatingly recommend Doc Claude and his extraordinary, expert care.
About Dr. Claudius Jarrett, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1396921664
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jarrett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jarrett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jarrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jarrett has seen patients for Limb Pain, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jarrett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Jarrett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jarrett.
