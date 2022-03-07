Dr. Claus Fimmel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fimmel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Claus Fimmel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Claus Fimmel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Philipps University Of Marburg and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
Dr. Fimmel works at
Locations
-
1
Highland Park Hospital777 Park Ave W, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 480-3852
-
2
Richard I Breuer MD1000 Central St Ste 615, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 663-8200
-
3
NorthShore Medical Group9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 3900, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 570-2570
-
4
E N H L S - H P Specialty Suites757 Park Ave W Ste 2850, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 657-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fimmel?
Careful and methodical. Answered all questions. Followed up with a personal call from the doctor himself
About Dr. Claus Fimmel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English, German
- 1568417780
Education & Certifications
- University of California, Los Angeles
- Veterans Administration Medical Center- Sepulveda, CA
- Veterans Administration Medical Center- West Los Angeles
- Philipps University Of Marburg
- Internal Medicine and Transplant Hepatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fimmel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fimmel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fimmel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fimmel works at
Dr. Fimmel has seen patients for Viral Hepatitis, Cirrhosis and Liver Damage from Alcohol, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fimmel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fimmel speaks German.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Fimmel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fimmel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fimmel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fimmel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.