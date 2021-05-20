Overview of Dr. Claus Roehrborn, MD

Dr. Claus Roehrborn, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from JUSTUS-LIEBIG UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF HUMAN MEDICINE.



Dr. Roehrborn works at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.