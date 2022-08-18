Overview of Dr. Clay Elswick, MD

Dr. Clay Elswick, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They graduated from University of Texas at Houston John P. and Kathrine G. McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington.



Dr. Elswick works at Brain & Spine Specialists - Mansfield in Mansfield, TX with other offices in Arlington, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.