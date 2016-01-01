Overview

Dr. Clay Lee, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Waycross, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Satilla Health.



Dr. Lee works at Ware Express Care in Waycross, GA with other offices in Moultrie, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.