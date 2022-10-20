Dr. Clay Mechlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mechlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clay Mechlin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Clay Mechlin, MD
Dr. Clay Mechlin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center.
Dr. Mechlin works at
Dr. Mechlin's Office Locations
Urology Associates of Central Missouri105 N Keene St Ste 201, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (573) 499-4990
Hospital Affiliations
- Boone Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mechlin?
Great Doctor
About Dr. Clay Mechlin, MD
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical College|Stratton VA Med Ctr
- St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mechlin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mechlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mechlin works at
Dr. Mechlin has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mechlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Mechlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mechlin.
