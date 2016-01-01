Overview

Dr. Clay Ransdell, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University.



Dr. Ransdell works at Metro Anesthesia and Pain Mgmnt in West Des Moines, IA with other offices in Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.