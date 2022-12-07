Dr. Clayton Blehm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blehm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clayton Blehm, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Clayton Blehm, MD
Dr. Clayton Blehm, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They completed their residency with University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
Dr. Blehm's Office Locations
Gainesville Eye Associates2061 Beverly Rd, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 532-4444
Habersham Eye Clinic120 Vision Dr, Cornelia, GA 30531 Directions (706) 776-2020
Mountain Eye Care25 Highway 515, Blairsville, GA 30512 Directions (706) 745-3900
Western Carolina Retinal Associates166 Holly Springs Park Dr, Franklin, NC 28734 Directions (828) 349-1539
Hospital Affiliations
- Angel Medical Center
- Union General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Blehm is very informative and very caring about your eye care. Has been my doctor for around 10 years now. He is always so friendly and comes in with a great smile, he is a very courteous doctor.
About Dr. Clayton Blehm, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1235127713
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- Baylor University
- Southwestern Adventist University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blehm has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blehm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blehm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blehm speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Blehm. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blehm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blehm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blehm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.