Dr. Clayton Bratton, MD
Overview of Dr. Clayton Bratton, MD
Dr. Clayton Bratton, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Biloxi, MS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Dr. Bratton's Office Locations
Pontchartrain Anesthesia LLC2781 C T Switzer SR Dr Ste 400, Biloxi, MS 39531 Directions (228) 392-7662
Sinus Clear - Gulfport15190 Community Rd Ste 100, Gulfport, MS 39503 Directions (228) 539-3824
Endocrine Care Center970 Tommy Munro Dr Ste B, Biloxi, MS 39532 Directions (228) 388-4045
Memorial Hospital At Gulfport4500 13th St, Gulfport, MS 39501 Directions (228) 388-4585
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health Biloxi
- Pascagoula Hospital
- Singing River Gulfport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bratton is very warm, humble, sincere, and prompt. He has a high regard for patient's time, and he is very thorough, approachable, and passionate when it comes to his practice. I feel very confident in the care he provides for me, and most of all that my sinus issues will be resolved.
About Dr. Clayton Bratton, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1952330417
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bratton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bratton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bratton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bratton has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bratton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bratton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bratton.
