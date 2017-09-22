Overview of Dr. Clayton Bratton, MD

Dr. Clayton Bratton, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Biloxi, MS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Merit Health Biloxi, Pascagoula Hospital and Singing River Gulfport.



Dr. Bratton works at Coastal Ear Nose/Throat Assocs in Biloxi, MS with other offices in Gulfport, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.