Dr. Clayton Coon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Clayton Coon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Monroe, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Glenwood Regional Medical Center and Saint Francis Medical Center.
Locations
Gastoenterology Clinic Apmc102 Thomas Rd Ste 114, West Monroe, LA 71291 Directions (318) 812-3303
Gastroenterology Clinic A Professional Medical Corp.611 GRAMMONT ST, Monroe, LA 71201 Directions (318) 812-3303
Hospital Affiliations
- Glenwood Regional Medical Center
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Coon did a wonderful job and his whole staff was diligent with their work. Anesthesiology was excellent.
About Dr. Clayton Coon, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
Dr. Coon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coon has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hernia and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Coon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coon.
