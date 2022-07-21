Overview

Dr. Clayton Cummings, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Dentistry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery|University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery.



Dr. Cummings works at Advanced Dental Health Center in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.