See All General Dentists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Clayton Cummings, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Clayton Cummings, DDS

Dentistry
4.9 (142)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Clayton Cummings, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Dentistry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery|University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine &amp; Surgery.

Dr. Cummings works at Advanced Dental Health Center in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dental Health Center
    2405 Crestmoor Rd, Nashville, TN 37215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 553-6817
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Amalgam Dental Fillings

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Arestin® Therapy Chevron Icon
Bad Taste in Mouth Chevron Icon
Bite Adjustment Chevron Icon
Black Hairy Tongue Chevron Icon
Bleeding Gums Chevron Icon
Bonding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
CAD-CAM Dentistry Chevron Icon
Cancer of Floor of Mouth Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Cerec® Tooth Restoration Procedure Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Chronic Periodontitis Chevron Icon
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Oral Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Peridontal Problems Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Crooked Teeth Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Brace Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Filling Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Onlay Chevron Icon
Dental Prophylaxis Chevron Icon
Dental Prophylaxis, Adult Chevron Icon
Dental Prophylaxis, Child Chevron Icon
Dental Trauma Chevron Icon
Dental Veneer Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
Denture Repair Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Digital Impression System Chevron Icon
Digital X-Ray (CDR) Chevron Icon
Dry Mouth Chevron Icon
Endodontic Treatment Chevron Icon
Excessive Tooth Wear Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Fluoride Treatment Chevron Icon
Gaps Between Teeth Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Treatment Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Intraoral Camera Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
iTero™ Digital Scanning Chevron Icon
Jaw Irregularities Chevron Icon
Jaw Misalignment Leading to TMJ Chevron Icon
Laser Treatment for Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Light Activated Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Mouth Conditions Chevron Icon
Mouth Ulcer Chevron Icon
Mouthguards Chevron Icon
Nightguard Chevron Icon
Nitrous Oxide Sedation Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Bite Correction Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Open Bite Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Treatment, Adult Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Treatment, Early Chevron Icon
Overbite Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Overbite
Panorex FMX Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dental Exam Chevron Icon
Periodontitis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Plaque Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Plaque
Pocket Depth Measurement Chevron Icon
Porcelain Bridge Chevron Icon
Porcelain Crown Chevron Icon
Porcelain Fixed Bridges Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Receding Gums Chevron Icon
Removable Appliances Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Retainer Therapy Chevron Icon
Retainers Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Same-Day Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Chevron Icon
Smile Makeovers Chevron Icon
Snoring Prevention Chevron Icon
Spacers for Braces Chevron Icon
Springs for Braces Chevron Icon
Stained Teeth Chevron Icon
Swollen Gums Chevron Icon
Tartar Buildup Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Recording Chevron Icon
Temporormandibular (TM) Therapy Chevron Icon
Tender Gums Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration (Resistant to Whitening) Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Tooth Malformation Chevron Icon
Tooth-Conserving Dentistry Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Ultrasonic Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
Zoom!® Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careington International
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 142 ratings
    Patient Ratings (142)
    5 Star
    (137)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cummings?

    Jul 21, 2022
    Everyone at the office is top notch. Easy appointments. Great reminders. Dr and staff explain everything clearly. And most important great care.
    Philip R — Jul 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Clayton Cummings, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Clayton Cummings, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cummings to family and friends

    Dr. Cummings' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cummings

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Clayton Cummings, DDS.

    About Dr. Clayton Cummings, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1699789818
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine &amp; Surgery|University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine &amp;amp; Surgery
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clayton Cummings, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cummings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cummings has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cummings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cummings works at Advanced Dental Health Center in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Cummings’s profile.

    142 patients have reviewed Dr. Cummings. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cummings.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cummings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cummings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.