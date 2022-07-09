Dr. Dean has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clayton Dean, MD
Overview of Dr. Clayton Dean, MD
Dr. Clayton Dean, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD.
Dr. Dean works at
Dr. Dean's Office Locations
Marylyn Spine Center301 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 539-3434Tuesday8:00am - 3:30pm
Medstar Health At Belair Medical Campus12 Medstar Blvd, Bel Air, MD 21015 Directions (410) 877-8088
Mercy Medical Center7602 Belair Rd, Nottingham, MD 21236 Directions (410) 539-3434
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Went to see him for a second option , glad I did I don’t need surgery, everything was clearly explained.
About Dr. Clayton Dean, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1144431180
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dean accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dean works at
Dr. Dean has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dean on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Dean. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dean.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.